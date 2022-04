Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills was closed for approximately 30 minutes on Monday morning as officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division investigated an attempted robbery.

LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee said a victim reported the attempted robbery at approximately 9:30 a.m. near the corner of Highridge Drive and Highridge Place, just west of the Franklin Canyon area in a neighborhood near the Los Angeles-Beverly Hills border. LAPD officers located a black BMW sedan that was allegedly involved in the robbery and the driver led them on a short pursuit that ended in front of the Beverly Hills Police Department at 464 N. Rexford Drive.

Lee did not have any further information about the crime. West Los Angeles Division detectives confirmed Monday afternoon that the investigation was ongoing. Officers at the scene took the unidentified man into custody and confiscated four guns including rifles and shotguns from the BMW.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Los Angeles Division detectives at (310)444-1580.