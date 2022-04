The Robey Theatre Company presents “A Heated Discussion,” a new play written by Levy Lee Simon running Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, May 15, in the Los Angeles Theatre Center’s intimate Theatre Four. The play reunites the creative duo of Simon and director Ben Guillory, who is also co-founder and producing artistic director of the Robey Theatre Company. A trio of Orishas (entities of the spirit world), dismayed and enraged at the state of the world and the fates of African Americans in particular, convenes the spirits of famous departed Black figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Ida B. Wells, James Baldwin, Lorraine Hansberry, Maya Angelou, Richard Pryor, Tupac Shakur, Nina Simone and others. What follows is a heated discussion. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. General admission is $35. 514 S. Spring St. therobeytheatrecompany.org.