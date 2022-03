The Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music welcomes Anthony Mordechai Tzvi Russell for a workshop on Wednesday, March 30, at 7 p.m., and a concert on Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Fans of Yiddish music can learn from Russell during a song workshop on March 30. The concert on March 31 will feature Russell with his chamber ensemble performing reimagined arrangements of original Yiddish modernist music, in addition to songs combining African American spirituals and the music of Jewish Eastern Europe. The events are free, reservations are requested. 445 Charles E. Young Drive East. (310)825-3650, schoolofmusic.ucla.edu/resources/lowell-milken-fund-for-american-jewish-music.