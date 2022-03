Aspiring authors won’t want to miss an Independent Writers of Southern California webinar titled “The Art of the Short Story and Personal Essay” on Monday, March 28, from 6-8 p.m., via Zoom. The webinar will include information on creating basic characters, developing ideas, revising stories and submitting works for publication. Book coach and editor Robin Quinn will moderate the panel, which features Tantra Bensko, Sue William Silverman, Corie Adjmi and Lisa Morton. Admission is free for IWOSC members; $15 for non-members. Reservations required by noon on March 27. iwosc.org.