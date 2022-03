The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents an evening with pianist Shai Wosner, featuring “Variations on a Theme of FDR,” a work he commissioned with several American composers, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, in The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Also on the program is Beethoven’s “33 Variations on a Waltz” by Diabelli, Op. 120. Wosner has attracted international recognition for his exceptional artistry, musical integrity and creative insight. His performances of a broad range of repertoire reflect a degree of virtuosity and intellectual curiosity that have made him a favorite among audiences and critics.

A Preludes @ The Wallis preconcert conversation with Wosner, moderated by Classical KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen, is open to all ticket holders at 6:30 pm. Wosner returns to The Wallis for the third time – his first as a soloist – performing the new work, whose theme is a quote from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s address to the Daughters of the American Revolution: “Remember, remember always, that all of us … are descended from immigrants and revolutionists.”

Beethoven used a similar idea to test his creative powers when he accepted Anton Diabelli’s invitation to compose variations for piano on his simple C Major waltz. The proceeds from Beethoven’s popular Diabelli variations were used to support orphans and widows of the Napoleonic wars.

Tickets are $29-$79 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. To purchase tickets and for more information, call (310)746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/wosner.