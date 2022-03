The city of West Hollywood will celebrate National Women’s History Month in March with a series of virtual events to recognize and honor women and women’s history.

Throughout the month, a series of streetlamp banners that commemorate famous American women, civil rights leaders, and women’s rights activists will be on display along Santa Monica Boulevard. In addition, from now through March 15, the globe lanterns above Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson Boulevard and Hancock Avenue will glow in purple and gold.

National Women’s History Month will officially kick-off with the unveiling of a new women’s history month streetlamp banner honoring celebrated author and Nobel Prize-Laureate Toni Morrison. The city’s featured streetlamp banners also include Gail Abarbanel, Maya Angelou, Ivy Bottini, Rachel Carson, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Midge Costanza, Marion Wright Edelman, Jane Fonda, Alicia Garza, Barbara Gittings, Dolores Huerta, Coretta Scott King, Wilma Mankiller, Michaela Mendelsohn, Patsy Mink, Connie Norman, Michelle Obama, Rosa Parks, Sonia Sotomayor, Gloria Steinem, Elizabeth Taylor and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

West Hollywood’s Women’s History Month events will also include the launch of the “Do Something Challenge” – a call-to-action created by the city’s Women’s Advisory Board honoring the resilience of women and encouraging community members to take small impactful leadership actions throughout the month for the greater good. The presentation of the new streetlamp banner and the launch of the Do Something Challenge will take place as part of the regular teleconference meeting of the West Hollywood city Council on Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m. The City Council meeting broadcast will be available for viewing on the city’s website by visiting weho.org/wehotv or on the city’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.

In addition, a series of virtual events throughout March will take place as part of National Women’s History Month.

The city of West Hollywood and its Russian Advisory Board will present an online International Women’s Day Celebration on Sunday, March 6, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information please call (323)848-6826.

MashUp Contemporary Dance Company will present the 6th Annual International Women’s Day Dance Festival. The festival will take place from Friday, March 4, through Tuesday, March 8, at various times each day. Admission prices vary from free to $30. For more information and to register, please visit mashupdance.com/iwddancefest.

In celebration of women authors, “WeHo Reads: How We Gather | A Celebration of Women Who Submit” will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. Admission is free. To RSVP and for more information, please visit weho.org/wehoreads.

The city of West Hollywood and its Women’s Advisory Board will co-sponsor the Hollywood NOW Herstory Awards virtually on Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. To RSVP, please visit tinyurl.com/399pc55b. For more information contact hollywoodnowchapter@gmail.com.

The city will host a free Human Rights Speakers Series virtual panel discussion: Women’s Rights Violations in Iran on Tuesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. Registration is requested via Eventbrite: hrss-2022mar29.eventbrite.com. For details and more information, visit weho.org/hrss.

A full schedule of city of West Hollywood events and meetings is available at weho.org/calendar.