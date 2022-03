The city of West Hollywood will host a virtual rent stabilization ordinance educational workshop for landlords and tenants on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. The workshop is held twice per year to educate property owners, managers, tenants and community members about the city’s rent stabilization ordinance. For information and to RSVP, call administrative specialist Roger Vinalon Jr. at (323)848-6438, or email rvinalon@weho.org. For a link to the Zoom meeting, visit weho.org/home/components/calendar/event/24848/15.