The city of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Board will recognize the annual International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, March 31.

This year, a week-long celebration will offer increased visibility to the transgender community at a time when transgender rights continue to be under attack throughout the country and worldwide.

The city council issued a proclamation to commemorate TDOV, by flying the transgender flag over City Hall and along the medians of Santa Monica Boulevard, and will light the lanterns over Santa Monica Boulevard in blue, pink and white, which are the colors of the transgender flag. In addition, the city will also highlight transgender and gender non-conforming leaders beginning on March 31 on its website at weho.org/lgbtq.

The city’s arts division will also support several projects featuring transgender artists. The WallSpace Gallery, located at 7701 Santa Monica Boulevard, will hold a Transgender Day of Visibility celebration on March 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring the As We Are, Pillars of Society art exhibit. The exhibit brings together community artists and allies to artistically depict trans visibility through creative direction, photography, mixed media and fashion. The programming continues through April 15 at the following locations: WallSpace, located at 7701 Santa Monica Boulevard, Art Angels Gallery, located at 9020 Beverly Blvd., and bG Gallery, located at 2525 Michigan Ave. in Santa Monica.

On Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m., as part of the City’s WeHo Reads series, there will be a poetry reading featuring four trans poets in a reading and dialogue about the future and the intersections of science fiction and poetry, activism and language. Curated and hosted by West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace, readers include Ryka Aoki, LA-based poet and author of the new sci-fi novel “Light from Uncommon Stars,” Harry Josephine Giles, Scottish poet and author of “Deep Wheel Orcadia,” in conversation with young poets, along with organizers Simba the Poet and Ava Dadvand. The event, titled WeHo Reads: Trans | Future | Poetics, will take place online and is free to attend.

For more information and to RSVP: weho.org/wehoreads. The event can be viewed on the city of West Hollywood arts division’s YouTube channel at you-tube.com/wehoarts.