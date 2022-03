Re “WeHo cul-de-sacs could be developed,” March 10 issue

You would think after reading this article that SB 9 forces property owners to move out of their homes, tear them down, subdivide their property, build duplexes, add an ADU and live a miserable and ruined life ever-after. It does nothing of the sort and is unlikely to affect Betty Way in any way.

My best advice to those who don’t want their properties subdivided and replaced with duplexes is to not do so. Don’t sell it.

Way more important issues to be concerned about these days.

Josh Kurpies

West Hollywood