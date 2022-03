Relations between the United States and Russia were the topic at a talk held at the Ebell of Los Angeles, as shown in the March 1, 1962, issue of the Park Labrea News.

Eldon Griffiths, then senior editor of international relations for Newsweek Magazine, spoke during a meeting held by the Ebell, an educational and philanthropic organization founded by women that is still headquartered at 743 S. Lucerne Blvd.

Sixty years later, U.S.-Russian relations also remain at the forefront of international news after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.