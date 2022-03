The Broad Stage presents Simone Dinnerstein, considered a foremost interpreter of Bach, performing “The Goldberg Variations” on Sunday, March 27, at 4 p.m. Dinnerstein follows the success of her 2007 self-produced debut album, titled “The Goldberg Variations,” with a live performance of Bach’s masterpiece. Dinnerstein is a 2021 nominee for a Grammy Award for best classical instrumental solo for Richard Daniepour’s “An American Mosaic.” Tickets start at $40. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, thebroadstage.org.