The J. Paul Getty Trust is partnering with community groups across Los Angeles County to launch a 10-part series of free, outdoor community art festivals this summer in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Getty Center.

Running from May 14 through Aug. 28, the two-day festivals will feature curated experiences reflective of each community, including interactive workshops, live music and performances, an artisan marketplace, food trucks, giveaways, photo booths and other activities.

The Getty will provide an immersive digital experience of its collections, hands-on library, gift shop and resources for jobs, volunteering and internship opportunities. In collaboration with the community partners, the non-ticketed public festivals will be held in 10 neighborhoods including Koreatown, Crenshaw, Inglewood, Lincoln Heights/East L.A., Long Beach, Pacoima, Reseda, San Gabriel Valley, Watts and Wilmington. Community Arts Resources of Los Angeles is serving as the producing partner for the festivals.

“To say ‘thank you’ to Los Angeles for 25 years of support, we want to celebrate the joy of art throughout Los Angeles, meeting people where they live,” Getty vice president for communications Lisa Lapin said. “We are fortunate to be able to collaborate with cultural organizations already hard at work in these neighborhoods. Together, we are creating enduring community partnerships, enlivening neighborhoods, and providing fun weekends for people of all ages.”

More than a dozen neighborhood nonprofits and cultural organizations are involved in organizing the public festivals, celebrating the art, artists and culture of each community. To help build strong relationships with stakeholders and residents of the 10 festival locations, the Getty is partnering with Community Arts Resources, an organization with experience organizing community and cultural events.

One of CARS’ core tenets is to integrate culture into the built and social fabric of urban environments as a means for creative economic development and community enrichment.

“These events bring together the richness and diversity of L.A.’s neighborhoods and make public spaces accessible for all, which are hallmarks of the work CARS has been creating for the past four decades.”

Festival locations will be announced in coming weeks. The festivals will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For information, visit getty.edu.