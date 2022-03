UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes award-winning choreographer Ronald K. Brown and his company Evidence performing “The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse and Upside Down” on Saturday, March 5, at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. The new work challenges the presumptions of balance, equity and fairness with respect to young people, women and people of color. The piece features an original score by jazz pianist Jason Moran and spoken word by educator and activist Angela Davis. Tickets start at $36. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.