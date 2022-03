Enjoy an evening with the Takács Quartet on Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Broad Stage. The quartet includes Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes on violin, Richard O’Neill on viola and Andras Fejer on cello. The group will make its Broad Stage debut in a concert of works by Dessner, Labro, Ravel and Assad, as well as solo works for bandoneón and accordina. Tickets start at $40. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, thebroadstage.org.