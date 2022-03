Police are searching for a group of suspects who committed a brazen smash-and-grab burglary during broad daylight on March 22 at a Beverly Hills jewelry store.

The robbery occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills, located at 203 S. Beverly Drive. A group of five male suspects used sledgehammers to smash the front windows and steal jewelry before fleeing north on Beverly Drive, according to police. The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks that concealed their faces. No further description of the suspects was available.

The smash-and-grab burglary is the latest in a series of similar crimes that have occurred in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. The suspects stole jewelry valued at up to $5 million, according to media reports. The Beverly Hills Police Department addressed the crime in a statement released via social media.

“Chief [Mark] Stainbrook understands the community frustration regarding the crime that happened at 203 S. Beverly Drive. The chief is willing to discuss with any person or group the reality of the current regional crime situation,” the statement read. “Immediately, BHPD is adding a camera trailer, extra security patrols and extra special watch from officers to South Beverly Drive. The Beverly Hills Police Department continues to hire new officers and engage new technologies to keep the city safe. The city and department also need the help of the District Attorney’s Office and our state legislators.”

The burglary occurred in one of the city’s busiest shopping districts. Beverly Hills city officials have criticized Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for not being tough enough on crime, leading to an increase in incidents such as the jewelry store burglary.

“This HAS to STOP!!!! We must have consequences to crime! We MUST RECALL DA George Gascón,” Beverly Hills Vice Mayor Lili Bosse tweeted after the burglary.

Anyone with information is urged to call the BHPD at (310)285-2125.

Anonymous tips can be made by texting BEVHILLSPD, followed by the tip information, to 888777. Tips can also be reported to Crimestoppers at (800)222-8477, and by visiting crimestoppers.org.