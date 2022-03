The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is advising about work along the Purple Line Extension project that will impact motorists and residents.

Metro is planning a major upcoming street restoration project near the Wilshire/La Brea station that involves the replacement of decking on Wilshire Boulevard. Street restoration will begin on April 22 and require 10 weekends of full closures on Wilshire Boulevard between Highland and La Brea avenues from Friday night to Monday morning. For full details, visit mcknbr0fgxh5k 0f2vx078zts2980.pub.sfmc-content.com/1guuusythcw/w2hnxunrso4.

Work is also occurring at many other locations along the project route. Crews began installing K-rail barriers on the eastbound side of Wilshire Boulevard last week, east of Sycamore Avenue. The barriers will stay in place for approximately six months. However, the current traffic pattern on Wilshire Boulevard will remain intact. A temporary sidewalk closure will be in place between Orange Drive and approximately 80 feet west of Sycamore Avenue. Access to 5150 Wilshire Blvd. will be maintained west of the closure.

Farther west, a K-rail work zone will be in place for two years in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard between Courtyard Place and Masselin Avenue. The work zone supports construction activities in the tunnels below Wilshire Boulevard.

At Wilshire/Fairfax, work continues at the site of a future subway station near Wilshire Boulevard and Ogden Drive, and at a work zone at the southeast corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

Crews are also working in constructions staging areas at the future Wilshire/La Cienega subway station. The current phase of work will impact traffic on Wilshire Boulevard through the third quarter of 2022. Two lanes will be open in each direction between La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards, and Gale Drive will be temporarily closed north of Wilshire Boulevard through April. A new phase of the work is schedule to begin in April, when Gale Drive will be closed south of Wilshire Boulevard.

Farther west in Beverly Hills, crews are working on the future Wilshire/Rodeo and subway station. The current phase of station construction at Wilshire/Rodeo will occur through 2024. Lanes on Wilshire Boulevard will be intermittently closed between El Camino and Crescent drives. Geotechnical instruments are also being installed in the neighborhoods along Wilshire Boulevard to monitor ground movement, settlement and geological impacts.

Daytime traffic lane closures on South Beverly and Canon drives for utility work will also be in place for approximately two weeks. Lane reductions and turn restrictions will be in place.

Utility work is anticipated to begin in late March on permanent power lines to the subway station. Installation will occur along Wilshire Boulevard between Dayton Way and Rexford Drive. Traffic control may also be implemented on Beverly Drive.

In Century City, crews are moving utilities, sewers and storm drains as part of the construction of the Century City/Constellation subway station. The work is anticipated to last through the third-quarter of 2022. Excavation also continues through early 2023 for the underground station beneath Constellation Boulevard.

Partial traffic lane closures are currently in place on Constellation Boulevard. Eastbound and westbound vehicle access on Constellation Boulevard has been maintained between Century Park West and Century Park East.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.