Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit during a special edition of Bill Devlin’s Comedy & Cocktails on Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. in the Wren Theatre at the Irish Import Shop. Devlin will headline the show with top comedians and surprise guests. Tickets start at $16 and there is no drink minimum. 742 Vine St. (323)498-4445. billdevlin.com.