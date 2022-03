Theatre 40 presents “Silent Sky” running from Thursday, March 17, through Thursday, April 17, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores her place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. When Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours” and has no time for the women’s probing theories. As Leavitt, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and love. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 241 S. Moreno Dr. (310)364-0535, theatre40.org.