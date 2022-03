Now Beverly Hills, in partnership with Next Beverly Hills, will host a Mad Hatter-themed event for the March First Thursday kickoff from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at Sweet Beverly in Beverly Canon Gardens.

Organizers encourage attendees to wear a fun hat, stop by Sweet Beverly to order a tea or treat, and hang out with other community members.

Now Beverly Hills – formerly My Beverly Hills – is the city of Beverly Hills’ official shop local program. Organizers will raffle off prizes to those that attend and sign up for the Now Beverly Hills newsletter.

Once the event at Sweet Beverly is over, attendees are encouraged to hop on the trolly and have dinner and drinks with friends at one of the participating businesses offering promotions during First Thursdays.

First Thursdays is an effort to energize the streets of Beverly Hills and attract residents and visitors to shop and dine locally. First Thursdays occurs on the first Thursday of each month from 5 to 9 p.m. Participating businesses around the city offer incentives, such as complimentary items, promotions on goods or services, extended happy hours or specialty menus.

The city’s trolley will run continuously on the evenings of First Thursdays on a 40-minute hop-on, hop-off curated route, with various stops throughout.

The city of Beverly Hills and Next BH will be working closely with the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and Now Beverly Hills throughout the duration of the program series, scheduled through mid-2022.

For information or to register, visit beverlyhillschamber.com/ firstthursdays. Sweet Beverly is located at 240 N. Beverly Drive.