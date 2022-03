Enjoy two performances of “Selected Shorts: It Takes Two” on Saturday, March 5, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Getty Center. The hit public radio show and podcast “Selected Shorts” returns to the Getty with classic and contemporary short fiction featuring a pair of strong characters that push one another to unexpected conclusions. Nate Corddry hosts the 4 p.m. show, and Kirsten Vangsness hosts the 7 p.m. production. Tickets are $20. Harold M. Williams Auditorium at the Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive. getty.edu.