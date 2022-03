Season three of “Rodeo Drive-The Podcast” launches with host Pari Ehsan and field correspondent Jason E.C. Wright on March 16.

The new season invites listeners to hear Ehsan in conversation with some of the biggest names in fashion, luxury, art and entertainment, including Jeffrey Deitch, Dirk Schönberger, Hunter Drohojowska-Philp and Eric Buterbaugh. Wright will bring on-the-ground video and audio reports from boutiques of the world’s most coveted brands. Over eight episodes, Ehsan and Wright will cover topics including the convergence of art with fashion, the influence of sport on fashion, sustainability, luxury sneakers and creative retail in the metaverse. Additionally, Rodeo Drive Committee president Kathy Gohari will keep listeners up to date on current developments the famed three-block stretch in Beverly Hills.

“Rodeo Drive’s fashion history was brought alive in the first two seasons with past host Bronwyn Cosgrave. Now that Rodeo Drive has reopened and is in full swing, we’re thrilled that our season three hosts Pari Ehsan and Jason E.C Wright, and a line-up of fascinating guests, will bring us their perspectives direct from the street,” Gohari said.

Ehsan is the Iranian American founder of Pari Dust, a digital platform for art and fashion. Wright, an expert on fashion and the future of design and retail, founded Burntsienna Research Society, an L.A.-based design research agency.

Season three of “Rodeo Drive-The Podcast” is presented by the Rodeo Drive Committee with support from the city of Beverly Hills, the Hayman Family, Two Rodeo Drive, the Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau, and MCM. For information, visit rodeodrive-bh.com/podcast.