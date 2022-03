L.A. Theatre Works will begin streaming “Pipeline,” a play by Dominique Morisseau, on Friday, March 18. In “Pipeline,” Morisseau explores a mother’s hope for her son and their clash with an educational system that seems to be rigged against him. Larry Powell directs a cast that includes Sophina Brown, Eugene Byrd, Demetrius Grosse, Sharon Lawrence, X Mayo, Uyoata Udi and Karen Malina White. The cost is $20 and the play can be streamed on demand. latw.org/title/pipeline.