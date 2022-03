DJM, a California-based private equity real estate developer, owner and manager, announced on March 22 that the Hollywood and Highland retail complex will be permanently known as Ovation Hollywood.

The Academy Awards, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre, will be broadcast from the newly-named Ovation Hollywood on March 27.

In summer 2020, DJM and Gaw Capital USA announced their $100-million dollar reimagining of Hollywood and Highland into Ovation Hollywood. DJM and Gaw Capital’s plans for the property include major design improvements, an updated tenant mix and an additional 100,000 square feet of creative office space.

Construction at Ovation Hollywood began in 2021 and has included the demolition of the property’s Babylonian-themed central courtyard and removal of the elephant sculptures. Additional work that has already taken place includes updates to the parking garage, exterior paint, escalators and elevators.

Upon completion, Ovation Hollywood’s courtyard will be transformed into a park setting with a focus on modern landscape architecture, updated seating areas, shade and public event spaces. The updated façade of the courtyard’s tower arch, which frames the Hollywood sign, features an art deco-inspired radiant relief design that mimics Hollywood klieg lights. It includes a new large scale mural by artist Geoff McFetridge.

