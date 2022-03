After a two-year hiatus, the A Little New Music series returns to Hollywood’s Catalina Jazz Club on Tuesday, March 15, at 8:30 p.m. with a fresh look at new musical theater. The concert series will present a variety of artists and a diverse assortment of songs, including many destined to become future classics of American musical theater.

Broadway star Michael-Leon Wooley (“Little Shop of Horrors,” Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” and Netflix’s “A.J. and the Queen”) will host the evening. Returning on the grand piano will be award-winning music director Gregory Nabours, accompanied by the A Little New Music band. Michael Thomas Grant, Zakiya Young, Tony Abatemarco, Iara Nemirovsky, Daniel David Stewart, Donell James Foreman, Eran Scoggins and Kyra Selman will showcase their vocal talents.

VIP tickets are $25, general seating is $20 and bar seating is $15. Dinner or two-drink mini­mum purchase is required in addition to tickets. The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Blvd. For tickets and information, call (323)466-2210, or visit catalinajazzclub.com.