For most of 2020 and a good portion of 2021, the famed music venues on the Sunset Strip sat deserted, along with the clubs, locked and awaiting renewal. In recent months, the clubs and studios have reignited, and the musical history that made the sounds of Sunset Boulevard culturally significant has slowly started its comeback.

A few blocks south of Sunset Boulevard, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts hosted a tribute on March 12 and 13 to the ever-evolving, ever-connective thread that runs between The Strip and music, reminding its audience that so much of the art that has defined the last century was crafted in the walls of places like the Mocambo, Ciro’s (now the Comedy Store) and the Sunset Sound recording studio, among other storied locations. “Sunrise on Sunset” was produced by MUSE/IQUE, which will be performing similar concerts across the city through November for a series called L.A. Composed. MUSE/IQUE founder and artistic director Rachael Worby wanted to use the series as a sort of “welcome back” to a city that she feels has so much important musical history.

“It is intentionally curated to revive people’s sense of pride in the city of Los Angeles,” Worby said. “I want it to remind us of our deep and rich history.”

Worby said that while worldwide many other places are recognized and heralded for their unique contributions to the artform, Los Angeles is often overlooked.

“Los Angeles has a rich musical history, but no one knows it,” she said. Worby added that she thinks there is a sense of pride missing from the city, which she believes would foster a greater appreciation for Los Angeles’ past.

“It is important to me that people who live here call themselves Los Angelenos. That’s the missing piece.”

The concert worked to rectify the problem, as Worby herself narrated the proceedings, which also included a lively band, harmonies by the D.C. Six and vocalizations by Brandon Victor Dixon and Kecia Lewis. Prior to introducing the song “Over the Rainbow,” known by generations for its introduction by Judy Garland in the film “The Wizard of Oz,” Worby told the story of how its composer Harold Arlen ordered his wife to pull over right in front of Schwab’s Drug Store, near Crescent Heights on Sunset Boulevard, to scribble down the notes of what would become the famed ballad.

Executive director and chief executive officer of The Wallis, Rachel Fine, thought the program was a perfect fit for the venue.

“The Wallis is deeply dedicated to providing a performance home to Los Angeles-based artists,” Fine said. “Rachel and MUSE/IQUE are Los Angeles treasures who deserve presence on the west side of Los Angeles. The energy Rachael and her artists bring to the stage is ideal for ‘re-starting.’ We all left her concerts feeling elated and elevated.”

Fine has a long association with Worby.

“She’s a major asset to our field,” Fine said. “She is a pacesetter and a pioneer.”

The songs ran the gamut of genres and style, with a particularly rousing moment of the evening coming with a performance of “Hotel California,” which Worby mentioned during the concert was inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel, also located on Sunset Boulevard. After the song, Worby went into the audience to introduce Don Felder, a former member of the Eagles who co-wrote the song, and he was emotional in his praise of MUSE/IQUE’s interpretation. Felder sent Worby an email the following morning with further adulation.

“He wrote to me, ‘I just wanted to tell you what a great performance that was. I’ve never seen anything like it. What a great arrangement of ‘Hotel.’ It caught me by complete surprise,’” Worby said.

Typically, MUSE/IQUE does not perform within the walls of a theater but out in the elements, which Warby said encourages audiences to dance and participate in the concerts. She said the organization’s goal is to create a radical, immersive experience.

“Live music is a basic human right,” Worby said. “One of the challenges we have is that it’s not really possible to describe what we do. Our goal is to have the experience of live music be transformative. If you encounter live art and it’s not transformative, then there’s something wrong with the encounter. Otherwise, you might as well be viewing it in some other way.

“For me the important thing is connecting with whoever is there to listen. Because I already know what this is, and I know what it’s going to sound like, and I already have a sense of how people might experience it. I just need the opportunity to get people in the right space at the right time,” she added.

MUSE/IQUE’s next concert, which will pay tribute to the sound of Laurel Canyon, will be at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino at 7:30 p.m. on April 6 and 7, with an additional performance hosted at the Skirball Cultural Center on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. The series will continue throughout the year with concerts dedicated to Whittier Boulevard, Route 66 and other important areas for Los Angeles music. In November, the program will close with “Sunset on Sunset,” with a second concert showcasing more of the Sunset Strip’s unique musical history, at a yet unannounced location.