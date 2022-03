Join the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce for its March virtual lunch on Thursday, March 10, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., via Zoom.

The special guests are Ned Racine, from Metro, and Scott Donohue, from Skanska Traylor Shea Joint Venture, which is building phase one of the Purple Line Extension project. Wilshire/La Brea subway station construction has progressed to the point where Skanska Traylor Shea plans to restore Wilshire Boulevard between La Brea and Highland avenues in late April.

Street restoration will require 10 weekends of full closures from Friday night to Monday morning. Restoration will include new road surfaces, curbs and gutters. New street lighting and traffic signals will also be installed. Donohue will give a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.

The meeting will also include a round table with members and a raffle. Those who would like to promote their business and donate an item for the raffle should contact Chris Devlin by emailing info@miraclemilechamber.org.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84943308020, and use the meeting ID: 849 4330 8020. RSVP by 10 a.m. on March 10 at by calling (323)964-5454, or email info@miraclemilechamber.org.