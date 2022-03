The Grammy Museum welcomes Mindi Abair for an intimate conversation moderated by Yahoo Entertainment music editor and SiriusXM Volume host Lyndsey Parker on Wednesday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. The event celebrates the release of Abair’s new album, “Forever,” and she will perform after the discussion. Tickets are $30. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. grammymuseum.org.