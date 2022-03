Police are searching for a male suspect who shot and killed a 52-year-old man who was walking his dog around 5 a.m. on March 12 near the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street.

Investigators have few leads and are hoping someone will come forward with information, said Detective Sean Kinchla, with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Unit.

“It appears it may have been motivated by robbery,” Kinchla added. “There is no suspect description.”

Investigators are using security camera footage and accounts from residents who heard the gunshots to piece together the sequence of events. Based on video footage, authorities believe the suspect was in a dark colored sedan that approached the victim, Marcos Sandoval, as he walked alone near Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood just southeast of Fairfax Avenue and Pico Boulevard. The sedan stopped at the northwest corner of the Genesee and Saturn and the suspect got out. The suspect and victim spoke before the assailant pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, Kinchla said.

A passerby found the victim lying on the ground at approximately 6:15 a.m. and called 911. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog returned to the Sandoval’s nearby residence on its own, police said.

The vehicle headed northbound on Genesee Avenue after the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213)382-9470. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.