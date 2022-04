The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on March 30 that a suspect has been charged for an attempted armed robbery on Feb. 25 in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive.

The suspect, Kavion Shamour Sims-Petty, of Victorville, is also facing murder and firearms charges for an unrelated homicide committed on Feb. 4 in the city of Los Angeles. He was arrested on March 9 when BHPD and Los Angeles Police Department detectives served a search warrant at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles.

On March 11, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Sims-Petty with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in connection with the crime in Los Angeles. He was also charged with attempted robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm for the crime in Beverly Hills, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

BHPD Lt. Giovanni Trejo said the attempted robbery on Feb 25 involved two suspects who tried to steal a wristwatch from a victim standing next to his parked Ferrari in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive. A struggled ensued and the suspects fled without stealing the watch, he added.

Sims-Petty fled on foot and the other suspect fled in a white SUV, Trejo said. Sims-Petty allegedly discarded a loaded handgun in a trash bin in a nearby alley. The gun was later recovered by police. Trejo said the BHPD’s investigation connected Sims-Petty to the attempted armed robbery, but did not provide further details.

Information about the homicide was not available from the LAPD. Sims-Petty allegedly shot Joshua Giles, 31, in a parking lot in the 5200 block of South Normandie Ave., in the Vermont Square community. The Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner listed Giles as dying from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sims-Petty is being held at the North County Correctional Facility on more than $5.1 million bail and has court hearings scheduled on April 21 and May 6. Anyone with information about the Beverly Hills attempted robbery is urged to call (310)285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by to Crime Stoppers by calling (800)222-8477, and visiting lacrimestoppers.org.