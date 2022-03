Faith and Community Empowerment is holding a webinar on careers in the legal field on Friday, March 4, at 5 p.m., via Zoom. The webinar is part of the AAPI Career Pathways Speaker Series for people ages 14-24 and will provide mentorship opportunities. FACE President Hyepin Im and Edward Yen, assistant executive officer of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Executive Office, will moderate the conversation with Jane Yang, central operations division chief of the Office of the Alternate Public Defender; deputy district attorney Mark Lee; and Carol Chung, clinical supervisor for the L.A. Department of Health Services. Admission is free but reservations are required. zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrcuitrDsvHdFT4Raq2UTI1QvkC4KIbSBp.