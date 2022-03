I recently enjoyed a sophisticated ladies lunch at THEBlvd at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel. We were seated at a table by the window, and we admired the elegant ambiance, and appreciated the impeccable service throughout our lunch.

While sipping iced teas, we started with THEBlvd’s thick grilled sourdough slices sprinkled with olive oil and topped with sweet tomato halves, basil and garlic confit. The fresh ingredients elevated this bruschetta-style bread to a must-try starter.

Executive sous chef Amir Nematipour has some newer menu items that include bowls, healthy salads, savory sandwiches and larger entrées. Try the hearty avocado toast with marinated tomatoes, Persian feta, Moroccan spices, parsley salsa and almonds.

I opted for the avocado bowl with layers of ancient grains, cubes of avocado, sweet potatoes, kale, chopped walnuts, chickpeas and beets. It was lightly drizzled with a pleasing tahini dressing. I asked for grilled salmon to be added for extra protein. It was cooked perfectly and was generous in size. Sauteed shrimp or grilled chicken can be added to salads and bowls. The menu also includes acai bowls with gluten-free granola, and supercharged green bowls with spinach, avocado, chia and banana.

Two of the finest burgers in town are listed under the sandwich section. Diners have a choice of THEBlvd wagyu beef melted brie cheeseburger with a delightfully sweet and tart fig onion chutney on a brioche bun. The second is a plant based impossible burger layered with caramelized onions and jalapeño aioli for a slight kick of heat on a potato bun.

My friend ordered the chopped kale and Beluga lentil salad with sliced red peppers and shrimp added on top. She said it’s her favorite when she dines at THEBlvd, because she likes the crunchy hazelnuts and special orange miso dressing.

We splurged and ordered two exquisite desserts by THEBlvd’s executive pastry chef Riccardo Menicucci. Kiersten Dunn, the director of public relations and communications at the hotel told me that Menicucci is a fun and charming Italian chef, who joined the hotel in August 2021.

“He’s from Florence, Italy, and his desserts are works of art,” she said.

Dunn recommended we try the strawberry pistachio dessert, and when it arrived, it looked like a decadent pink glazed doughnut. There were layers of spring flavors in this beautiful pastry. The creamy strawberry cremeux was smoother and denser than a mousse. Hints of pistachio and an ethereal whipped strawberry mousse topped the dessert.

The chef is also making a special Golden Croissant that has become a popular all-day treat. Wanting to create something truly exceptional for awards season, he was inspired to make a “well dressed” croissant. It offers the perfect balance of flavors made with black sesame and Valrhona Manjari 64% dark chocolate, and topped with 24-karat gold leaf. Diners can order it until the Academy Awards show on Sunday, March 27.

For Easter, the talented culinary team at THEBlvd released a special brunch menu on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17. Pastry chef Menicucci is creating a beautiful, larger-than-life chocolate egg that will be on display in the main lobby of the hotel. Next to the display will be a basket filled with delicious chocolates and delights for all to enjoy before or after brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The a la carte brunch menu features weekend favorites such as French toast, scallop ceviche, egg white and crab frittata, lobster risotto and a seafood platter with lobster tails, oysters and shrimp. Desserts include vanilla and chocolate semifreddo, salted caramel tarts and vanilla buttermilk cream puffs.

On Easter Sunday, April 17, live music will be performed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and children 9 and under will be given a complimentary Easter basket filled with delicious house-made goodies. $$$ 9500 Wilshire Blvd. (310)275-5200.