The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced that conductor David Robertson has replaced Semyon Bychkov in performances on Thursday, March 24, and Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Bychkov has withdrawn from conducting engagements for two weeks based on medical advice. The LA Phil will perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 in E minor. Tickets start at $63. 111 S. Grand Ave. my.laphil.com.