Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will make their Broad Stage debut on Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Since 2008, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra has been stretching boundaries, playing with the extraordinary sense of joy and fun found in New Orleans. With influences including Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, James Brown and J. Cole, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra perform music that helps free the mind, warms the heart and heals the soul. They will be joined by vocalist Tonya Boyd-Cannon (”The Voice”). Tickets start at $45. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, thebroadstage.org.