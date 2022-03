Fans of Japanese cinema won’t want to miss a screening of “The Phone of the Wind” on Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The humanistic drama was inspired by the “Telephone of the Wind (Kaze no Denwa),” a real-life phone booth that was set up so people could communicate with the deceased in Otsuchi, Japan, which was devastated in the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. A discussion will be held before the film with Esther Netter, founder of the Cayton Children’s Museum, and Masako Unoura, founder and president of Love to Nippon Project. Netter will discuss “Hello Booth,” a piece inspired by the film, and earthquake survivor Unoura will discuss her traumatic experience and the Love to Nippon Project. Admission is free but reservations are required. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8_e8Z7-sQauKY0YGsIgq7g.