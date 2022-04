The Fountain Theatre has announced “Immigration Detention Today: What We Can Do,” a free, public “call to action” focusing on the current detention and deportation crisis facing immigrants and their families across the country on Sunday, April 3, from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Fountain Theatre. Featuring a panel from organizations fighting for immigrants’ rights and a performance by Richard Montoya of Culture Clash, the event will examine the situation at the border and ways to help. Admission is free. 5060 Fountain Ave. (323)663-1525, fountaintheatre.com.