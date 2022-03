The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded more than $155 million for projects to the Los Angeles Continuum of Care. The amount represents an increase of $5 million over HUD’s allocation to the LA CoC in 2020.

Each year, HUD announces a competitive notice of funding opportunity for the CoC program nationally. As the LA CoC’s collaborative applicant, LAHSA typically prepares and submits the funding application on behalf of the LA CoC.

HUD’s announcement includes renewal funding for existing projects and new funding for the LA CoC.

“We are grateful to HUD and its Office of Special Needs Assistance Programs for renewing assistance for local rehousing programs,” LAHSA executive director Heidi Marston said. “These funds are critical to our efforts to increase the speed and volume of exits from interim to permanent housing throughout our system.”

The LA CoC includes all cities in Los Angeles County, with the exceptions of Glendale, Long Beach and Pasadena.

LAHSA serves the city and county of Los Angeles and was created in 1993 to address the problem of homelessness in Los Angeles County. LAHSA is the lead agency in the HUD-funded Los Angeles Continuum of Care and coordinates and manages federal, state, county and city funds for programs providing shelter, housing and services to people experiencing homelessness.

To view the projects, visit hud.gov/sites/dfiles/CPD/documents/FY2021_CA_Press_Report.pdf.

For information, visit lahsa.org.