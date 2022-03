Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, announced on Feb. 25 that the long-awaited Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway will be installed and unveiled this spring in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May.

“After many years, countless meetings and a lot of blood, sweat and tears, I’m proud to share that the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway will be installed and unveiled this spring,” O’Farrell said. “This project has been a labor of love by so many people in Historic Filipinotown. This beautiful, historic landmark will be a source of pride for the Filipino community, and will rightfully celebrate this vibrant neighborhood and the incredible contributions Filipino Americans make to the city of Los Angeles.”

The gateway, officially called “Talang Gabay-Our Guiding Star,” was commissioned by the city of Los Angeles and has a construction cost of $587,000. It will be 30 feet tall and span 82 feet across Beverly Boulevard near Glendale Boulevard, at the eastern entrance into Historic Filipinotown. The project features the work of Filipino American artists Eliseo Art Silva and Celestino Geronimo Jr., and has numerous design elements paying homage to the Filipino population and culture.

“The key to building and enhancing the beautiful neighborhood we all know as Historic Filipinotown has always been community. The community has long advocated for more visibility and was committed to bringing the Eastern Gateway to life, and thanks to Councilmember O’Farrell’s leadership and all our community partners, we are almost at the finish line,” said Commissioner Jessica Caloza, of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works. “As a first generation immigrant, I am proud the city of L.A. celebrates our rich diversity and continues to invest in projects that uplift underrepresented communities.”

A 3D model of the installation is on display in O’Farrell’s District Office at 1722 Sunset Blvd., in Echo Park. For information, visit cd13.org.