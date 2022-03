UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes Oscar-winning musician, film composer and producer Gustavo Santaolalla on Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Accompanied by his band, SantaBanda, Santaolalla will perform music from throughout his career. His style mixes the traditional music of Argentina, tango, electronica and progressive rock. The evening will feature work from Santao-lalla’s solo albums and contributions to movies, as well as music he composed for the video game, “The Last of Us.” Tickets start at $39. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.