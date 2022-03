Images drawn from the Hebrew Bible (known to Christians as the “Old Testament”) were among the most popular subjects for Christian illuminated manuscripts in the Middle Ages.

Drawn from the Getty Museum’s renowned collection of manuscripts, and featuring the recently-acquired “Rothschild Pentateuch,” “Painted Prophecy: The Hebrew Bible through Christian Eyes” brings manuscripts that explore the medieval Christian understanding of Hebrew scripture into dialogue with the Rothschild Pentateuch, a masterpiece of the Jewish manuscript tradition. Together, these objects from differ­ent religious traditions demonstrate how the Hebrew Bible is a living document, its contents subject to interpretation dependent on time and place.

“Each new acquisition allows us to expand and reconsider the broader themes that emerge within our collections and ultimately to see a richer diversity of perspec­tives within their narratives,” Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director of the J. Paul Getty Museum explained. “In the case of this exhibition, the ‘Rothschild Pentateuch,’ one of the Museum’s most important acquisitions of recent years, complements our existing collection of illuminated manuscripts and allows us to see connections and distinctions between the stories told in the Jewish and Christian faiths, some of which engendered cultural con­flicts that have carried through to the present day.”

Stories and figures from the Hebrew Bible, the Old Testament, appear in spectacular examples of medieval manuscript painting. The images on view illuminate essential aspects of medieval Christian beliefs and a range of cultural atti­tudes, including the understanding of history as prophecy, ideas about women in society, and hostilities between Christian and Jewish com­munities.

“The objects on view in the exhibition reveal how deeply inter­connected Christian and Jewish ideas of the divine were in the Middle Ages, a relationship fos­tered by the shared sacred text that was foundational to both tradi­tions,” Larisa Grollemond, Assistant Curator of Manuscripts, said. “The different interpretations and understanding of that text, seen through the lens of manu­script illumination and the book arts, tell a complex story about the lived experiences and faiths of medieval people.”

“Painted Prophecy: The Hebrew Bible through Christian Eyes” is on view now through May 29. The Getty Center is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission to the Getty Center is free, but a reservation is required for admission. Reservations are available at getty.edu/visit or at (310)440-7300. Parking is $20. The Getty Center is at 1200 Getty Center Drive.