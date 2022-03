Disney and Pixar’s new animated feature “Turning Red” comes to the big screen at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre during an exclusive one-week engagement from March 11-17.

Guests can attend a “Turning Red” opening night fan event on March 11 at 7 p.m. for $40. Each ticket includes a souvenir credential, reversible bucket cap, notebook and 64-ounce popcorn tub.

During each show throughout the week, guests are encouraged to arrive early and let loose at the Panda-Monium Dance Party inside the theatre. Audience members can dance in their seats with an upbeat, on-stage host while enjoying a fun mix of music.

Showtimes for “Turning Red” on March 11-14, and March 17, are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. Showtimes on March 15-16 are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

BFF Packs are also available for $75 and include four reserved tickets, four 64-once popcorn tubs and parking at the Hollywood and Highland complex. For information and tickets, call (800)DISNEY6, or visit elcapitantickets.com.