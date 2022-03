The Getty Center presents “Poussin Projected: A Screening of Contemporary Dance Films” on Saturday, March 26, at 3 p.m. in the Harold M. Williams Auditorium. See three newly commissioned dance films by L.A.-based choreographers Chris Emile, Ana María Alvarez and Micaela Taylor. Their works complement the Getty Center exhibition “Poussin and the Dance” and respond to the French artist’s intricate depictions of dramatic scenes, colored textiles, enigmatic landscapes and bodies in motion. The screening will be followed by a discussion and Q&A session with Emile and Alvarez, and a reception. 1200 Getty Center Drive. getty.edu.