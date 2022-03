Dance Camera West will hold its annual film festival from Thursday, March 24, through Saturday, April 2, at Theatre Raymond Kabbaz and the new 2220 Arts & Archives, formerly known as the Bootleg Theater. The festival will feature 75 films, world premieres, shorts programs, documentaries, stage adaptations, Q&A sessions and receptions. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd.; 2220 Arts & Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd. For a full schedule, visit dancecamerawest.org.