The Broad Stage is hosting the Los Angeles premiere of Ephrat Asherie Dance’s “Odeon” on its main stage on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. The work layers breaking, hip hop, house and vogue with the music of Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth, performed live. Rooted in street and social dance, Ephrat Asherie Dance is dedicated to exploring the inherent complexities of African American and Latinx styles. Tickets start at $35. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, thebroadstage.org.