Culinary Historians of Southern California is holding “The Bacon Paradox: Danger and Desire in the 20th Century,” a discussion with lecturer-author Dr. Mark A. Johnson on Saturday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Johnson will explore the range of ways Americans perceived, talked about and portrayed bacon in the 20th century. The program is free but registration is required. eventbrite.com/e/mark-johnson-the-bacon-paradox-danger-and-desire-in-the-twentieth-century-tickets-277031036287.