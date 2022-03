The Academy Museum is holding a screening of “Clockwatchers” on Friday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ted Mann Theater. Jill Sprecher’s debut feature is about a group of temporary workers whose bond is strained by capitalism’s daily grind when objects in the workplace start to go missing. Sprecher and Ubach will participate in a Q&A session after the film moderated by comedian John Early. Tickets are $10. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. (323)930-3000, academymuseum.org.