Theatre West presents “Classic Couples Counseling,” a comedy running from Friday, April 1, through Sunday, May 8. Written by Lloyd J. Schwartz and directed by Nick McDow Musleh, the play follows Dr. Patricia Cataldo, a psychotherapist whose special celebrity clientele are all couples from Shakespeare. She analyzes Kate and Petruchio, Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Othello and Desdemona, and Hamlet and Ophelia. They also attend group sessions. Cataldo’s case load is occasionally reduced by attrition, and those who know Shakespeare’s plays will know how that happens. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.