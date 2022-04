Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, 6th District, and the Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department have launched the Equity Fund to supplement the Microenterprise Recovery Grant Program with funds targeted toward women-owned microenterprises.

The new Women’s Equity Fund will help women-owned businesses close the funding gap and contribute to efforts to put Los Angeles entrepreneurs on an equal playing field.

Through the Equity Fund, EWDD will provide grants of up to $15,000 to eligible women-owned microenterprises located in the city that need financial assistance to aid in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must submit complete applications before April 15. For information and to apply, visit bit.ly/MicroenterpriseGrant.