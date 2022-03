“So, now I’m finally going. Promise. This goodbye has been like a Cher farewell tour, it goes on and on and on ….

Just go already, right?

After 30 years here, this will be the last time you will read my words in the Los Angeles Times.

Sure, I’ll show up elsewhere, I promise that as well. After all, I have more weddings to pay for, including maybe even my own.”

Final Los Angeles Times column

May 28, 2020

He’s baaack!

Today we warmly welcome nationally-known columnist and Los Angeles Times best-selling author of several books including “Daditude,” “Man of the House,” and “Surviving Suburbia,” Chris Erskine on to the pages of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. As a columnist at-large, his musings, observations, humor and sometimes pointed opinions, will publish every few weeks. (See page 8)

We hope you enjoy the ride!

The publishers