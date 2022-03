Beverly Vista Middle School students on Feb. 26 participated in the Science Olympiad, a national competition in which students compete in 23 events pertaining to various fields of science, including earth science, biology, chemistry, physics and engineering.

They take academic tests and build for events spanning many fields of science and engineering. BVMS students overcame the odds to put together a competitive team in all events despite having to hold the final event virtually from school.

They spent the entire day Feb. 26 flexing their academic prowess to compete in the national competition.