Butterflies are taking flight! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of but­terflies, colorful native plants and plenty of natural light allowing the creatures to shimmer.

With plenty of flight space and a variety of resting spots, come get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

The Butterfly Pavilion is free for museum members. Tickets required for the general public. For more information and pricing, visit NHM.ORG/butterflies.